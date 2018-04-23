Filed Under:critically missing, missing adult

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Annapolis police are searching for Angelique Ferrell, 29, who was last seen at 9 a.m. Wednesday at her residence in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive.

Police say Ferrell is an African American female approximately 5′ 4″ and 200 lbs. She has short black hair and brown eyes.

According to authorities there are factors that make Ferrell a critically missing person.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with flowers on it, tan pants, and white Crocs.

Police ask that you contact them at 410-260-3439 or 410-268-4141 if you have any information.

