BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Prince William’s wife, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is at a London hospital to give birth to the couple’s third child.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour,” said Kensington Palace on Twitter. “The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.”

The couple married in 2011 and have two children. Prince George is 4 and Princess Charlotte is two. Both children were also born at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital.

