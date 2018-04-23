BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The gas prices at the intersection of York and Seminary reflect what’s been happening in at gas stations across Maryland.

The independent station shows a price of $2.66 a gallon, the branded station across the street is $2.75.

The average for the state is almost in between at $2.72.

The owner of the Oceanic station tells WJZ that, even though prices have risen 18 cents in the past month, he hasn’t seen a drop off in volume and doesn’t expect to unless prices rose a few more dollars per gallon.

At the pumps, Nina Rasch is pouring $29 of regular into her Honda, and she tells WJZ’s Mike Schuh that she’s noticed the recent increase.

“What are you going to do?” she asks. “I have to drive, though my husband is looking into buying an electric car, and then I won’t have to worry about what the price is.”

AAA auto club says the rise is due to three factors: A change over to a summer blend of gas – which tightens supply – a reduction in production by countries in the Middle East, and worldwide political tensions.

AAA reports that the price in Maryland right now is 30 cents higher than it was a year ago.

