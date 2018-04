BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado has been named as the American League Co-Player of the Week for the week ending April 22, along with Oakland A’s pitcher Sean Manaea.

Machado hit .500 during the week, with seven runs scored, 11 hits, two doubles, five home runs and eight RBI over six games played.

This is Machado’s fourth career AL Player of the Week Award, with his last win in August 2017.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook