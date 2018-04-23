ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy says a drug investigation at the academy could result in a court martial of a midshipman who is “a suspected distributor.”

Vice Adm. Ted Carter gave an update on the investigation Monday during a Board of Visitors meeting.

Carter said in an interview during a break in the meeting that the suspected distributor was a student.

The superintendent says he expects by the time the investigation ends it will involve between six and eight midshipmen. So far, two students have left the academy voluntarily, and three have been dismissed.

The illicit drugs involved were cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine and hallucinogenic mushrooms. Carter says the Naval Criminal Investigative Service has been investigating.

Carter says the case is ongoing, though it’s “very close to finishing.”

