BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Is this your pig? Havre de Grace Police Officers say they found him in the area of Union Avenue and Congress Avenue.

They are searching for who may own the animal.

***Please RT*** Lost Pig We found this little piggy in the area of Union Avenue and Congress Avenue. Please share so we can get him home! Call us at 410-939-2121 or message us here if you know who he belongs to. pic.twitter.com/SlMGPAis3s — HdG Police (@HdGPolice) April 22, 2018

They ask anyone with information as to the pigs owners to call them at 410-939-2121 or message them on Twitter @HdGPolice.

