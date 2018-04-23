BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for an armed robber who allegedly threatened to shoot a Royal Farms clerk earlier in the month.

Baltimore County police are trying to identify a man who robbed a Royal Farms store in Randallstown on April 12.

Officers say the suspect walked into the store in the 9000 block of Liberty Road in the early morning hours, approached the check-out counter, revealed a weapon to the clerk, and demanded money out of the register.

The suspect then reportedly fled towards the Randallstown Plaza shopping center.

Detectives say witnesses have described the suspect as an older black man with a black goatee and distinctive dark moles all over his face. He is approximately 5-foot-7 with a medium build.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

