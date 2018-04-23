Filed Under:Local TV, vaping

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A popular new vaping device is forcing an Maryland high school to remove the doors from half of their restrooms.

Officials at Broadneck High School says the move is an effort to discourage a recent rise in smoking, vaping and “juuling.”

Juuling is named after a smoking device that looks like a thumb drive.

The school says they’re only removing the doors of the restrooms where the stalls can’t be seen from the hallway.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch