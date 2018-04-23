BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A popular new vaping device is forcing an Maryland high school to remove the doors from half of their restrooms.

Officials at Broadneck High School says the move is an effort to discourage a recent rise in smoking, vaping and “juuling.”

Juuling is named after a smoking device that looks like a thumb drive.

The school says they’re only removing the doors of the restrooms where the stalls can’t be seen from the hallway.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook