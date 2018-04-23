BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are working to find who placed a skimming device at a Maryland gas pump.

Skimming devices are used to read the data from the magnetic stripe on debit and credit cards. The skimming device was found at the Aberdeen Wawa store located in the 200 block of N. Philadelphia Blvd.

Anyone who used their card to pay at the gas pumps at this Wawa before April 19 should check their bank statements for any fraudulent charges.

To help avoid being victimized by skimming devices, police say you should go to the gas pumps that are closest to cashiers and within their sight. Also, avoid standalone ATM’s in corners of stores or out-of-the-way areas.

Police say to “inspect & wiggle the card reader slot and surrounding areas for anything that looks mismatched, loose, or out of place.”

Anyone with information about this skimming device is asked to call the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121. All tips are confidential.

