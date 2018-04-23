BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say the man accused of opening fire at a Nashville area Waffle House, killing four people and injuring several others, has been taken into custody.

Authorities were searching for the 29-year-old suspect, Travis Reinking, who they said drove to the busy restaurant and killed two people in the parking lot before entering and continuing to fire. When his AR-15 rifle either jammed or the clip was empty, a customer disarmed him in a scuffle.

No further information on his arrest has been released at this time.

BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody. Arrested moments ago. pic.twitter.com/WwuDCXDCGQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

