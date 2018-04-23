BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a blue heron was found dead, tangled in a fishing line in a tree, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources issued a reminder to Maryland fishers — please dispose fishing gear properly after use.

“With fishing season back in full swing, we want to remind anglers to properly dispose of their fishing line and tackle. Improperly disposed of fishing line presents a serious risk to birds and other wildlife, causing entanglement, which can result in strangulation, starvation, amputation, and death,” MDNR wrote in a Facebook post Monday.

A snapping turtle was also injured by a fishing hook, the agency reported.

