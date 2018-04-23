By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A perfect weekend followed by a pleasant and dry Monday, which will be followed by clouds and rain the next two days.

We do have a rain deficit, and the rain may total up to one inch, which will totally wipe out that statistic.

Dry weather will return for the remainder of the week, and we may get to near 70 degrees again! Take an umbrella tomorrow.

I want to thank all of you who tweeted and sent congrats to me on my 45th anniversary here at WJZ.

