BALTIMORE (WJZ) — I was out on the Bay yesterday. Got some rare April boating in! Flat sea’s, and a pretty good amount of sun. That brackish smell of the Chesapeake is a wonderful part of life here. But here is where I am going. The Bay water temperature is still in the upper 50’s. So while it is 70° on land, when you are boating and surrounded by water it is like standing in front of an air conditioner. It is that cooler water than land temperature that, during the hot months, makes the being on the water, and going down the ocean so appealing.

Let’s look at Ocean City for example. How many times have you been on the comfortable beach, then gone across Coastal Highway to get a slice of pizza, (or something), and it is sunny and stuffy. You have moved away from that “air conditioner’ and can notice the difference.

Soon we will be loving those crabs and crab feasts. We will be getting that fresh Rockfish. Well while we are, hopefully, enjoying those dinners on a warm spring night the waterman, and fishermen providing those meals will be dressed in layers and working in a Fall-like environment. Think that one out.

