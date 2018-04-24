BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amazon is making it possible for millions of its Prime members in 37 cities across the country, including in Baltimore,

to have packages delivered inside their parked cars.

Amazon is steering its delivery service in a new direction, now bringing your packages to your back seat.

Using Amazon Key — the same service that already allows in-home delivery — customers can now request in-car delivery. The service is available for compatible OnStar equipped vehicles parked at home, work or in any public place.

Amazon spokesperson Alyssa Bronikowski says the service is free for Prime members.

“All you need to do is download the Amazon Key app, link it to your car and start shopping. During checkout, you will select in-car delivery and then we will place the package where your car is,” Bronikowski said.

She says customers receive an alert on their app the morning of delivery, which will include a four-hour window.

A final notification comes when the car is locked with the package inside.

Local marketing expert Shana Harris says it’s a smart move.

“If you allow people to go into your cars, and I know they’re also doing their homes, you are really forming a trusted relationship with your end user. So I think there’s a lot of great attributes to them taking this step.

Amazon says its drivers try to hide packages and will put them in the trunk unless there’s no room.

Click here for a list of compatible vehicles and areas where the service is now available.

