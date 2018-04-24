BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools has extended the 2018 academic year to make up for days schools were closed because of inclement weather, the school system announced Tuesday.

The last day of school has been changed from June 14 to June 19.

Under Maryland law, the school year must include 180 school days for students. Previously, an executive order from Governor Larry Hogan was required schools to begin after Labor Day and end by June 15. But legislation earlier this month allows districts to extend the year beyond June 15 in cases where extreme weather affected school calendars.

In addition to the extended school year to make up for the five days that were missed, spring break was shortened by one day, and March 16 was a half-day of instruction for students, with afternoon professional learning for teachers.

