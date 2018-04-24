Filed Under:Baltimore City Public Schools, School Closings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools has extended the 2018 academic year to make up for days schools were closed because of inclement weather, the school system announced Tuesday.

The last day of school has been changed from June 14 to June 19.

Under Maryland law, the school year must include 180 school days for students. Previously, an executive order from Governor Larry Hogan was required schools to begin after Labor Day and end by June 15. But legislation earlier this month allows districts to extend the year beyond June 15 in cases where extreme weather affected school calendars.

RELATED: Md. School Districts Could Soon Have More Flexibility With School Calendars

In addition to the extended school year to make up for the five days that were missed, spring break was shortened by one day, and March 16 was a half-day of instruction for students, with afternoon professional learning for teachers.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch