(CBSDFW.COM) – Two police officers and one civilian were shot at a Home Depot this afternoon.

A source close to the investigation told CBS 11 reporter JD Miles that the male police officer was shot in the back of the head. The female officer was shot in the face, according to the source.

Both officers were gravely injured and one was resuscitated. They were taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

“We can confirm that two Dallas PD officers have been shot and critically wounded,” DPD reported on Twitter. “We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families.”

Officials could not confirm the civilian’s condition.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male.

It happened in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive near the Hamilton Park neighborhood.

Police with guns drawn were seen at the back of the Home Depot as employees appeared to be rushing out of the back of the store and away from the area.

Read the full story on CBSDFW.com.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook