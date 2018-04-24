BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dinner and a show. Diners got a little more than they ordered when they visited Cava Mezze in Baltimore Tuesday.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the group of customers consisted of about a dozen international colleagues from Oath, a digital media company owned by Verizon. They say they placed an order for four saganaki (flaming cheese) dishes, were impressed, and ordered another four.

That’s when things took a turn.

As the waiters raised up the dishes all together, flames shot into the sky, triggering the sprinkler system directly overhead to go off. Water poured from the ceiling, putting out the “fire” and drenching the staff underneath.

However, the waterfall didn’t dampen the mood and the customers can be seen laughing and still having a good time.

This video of the incident was taken by customer James Hughes. It has since gone viral online with over 55,000 views on YouTube.

