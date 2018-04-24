BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Humane Society is looking for someone to foster four nursing puppies.

According to the animal rescue, their nursing mother stopped allowing her puppies to nurse while she was in foster care. They will need to be bottle fed for at least two weeks until they can eat solid food.

The humane society is looking for two volunteers to take two puppies each. The puppies will need to be bottle fed every 3 to 4 hours. No prior experience is needed.

Email fosterprogram@bmorehumane.org if you can help. They need to be placed Tuesday afternoon.

