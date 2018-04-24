Filed Under:Black Guerilla Family Gang, Racketeering

BALTIMORE (AP) — A judge has sentenced a member of the Black Guerilla Family gang to nearly 12 years in prison for conspiring to participating in racketeering.

U.S. District Judge James Bredar sentenced 23-year-old Norman Handy on Monday. According to his plea agreement, Handy belonged to an offshoot of the gang known as the Greenmount Avenue Regime.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office says Handy admitted to engaging in drug distribution and armed robbery, including a 2013 robbery where he shot a victim in the foot. That victim had been scheduled to testify against Handy but prosecutors say he was later fatally shot by gang member Wesley Brown.

The Black Guerilla Family is a notorious gang known for violence, drug trafficking and witness intimidation both on Baltimore’s streets and in its jails.

