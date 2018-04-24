BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new poll released Tuesday morning showed how the upcoming gubernatorial election is shaping up. It showed Governor Larry Hogan is maintaining strong approval and at this point, edging out his democratic competitors.

According to the latest Goucher Poll, 69% of Maryland voters approve of the job Larry Hogan is doing as governor. When it comes to the 2018 gubernatorial race match up between Governor Hogan and democratic contender Rushern Baker. 44% of those surveyed say they plan to back Hogan… And 31% say they’ll vote for the Prince George’s County executive. Former NAACP President Ben Jealous also garnered 31% when polled against Hogan.

In other match-ups, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz polls 28% to Hogans 45%, Hogan also polls at 45% in a match against State Senator Richard Madaleno with 27% and tech entrepreneur Alec Ross polls 26% to Hogan’s 46%. Hogan also came out on top when matched up against Baltimore lawyer Jim Shea, who polled 27% and former policy director for Michelle Obama, Krish Vignarajah with 25%.

The democratic gubernatorial primary takes place on June 26, 2018.

The Goucher Poll surveyed 617 Maryland adults. 524 of them were registered voters and 449 were likely voters. The poll has a margin of error of 4.6% +/- and it was conducted between April 14 and April 19.

