BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Johns Hopkins reconstructive surgery team has successfully performed the first total penis and scrotum transplant in the world.

The transplant recipient is a veteran who sustained injuries in Afghanistan.

“He had sustained just a devastating blast injury from an IED in Afghanistan, and he came to me originally for what we call conventional reconstruction,” Dr. Rick Redett said. “When we saw him and met him and examined him, and we knew we didn’t have much to offer him, we started thinking about transplantation.”

He is expected to be discharged from the hospital this week after recovering from the 14-hour surgery back on March 26.

“We are hopeful that this transplant will help restore near-normal urinary and sexual functions for this young man,” W.P. Andrew Lee, M.D., professor and director of plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said in a release.

The penis and scrotum came from a deceased donor, and nine plastic surgeons and two urological surgeons were involved in the transplant surgery.

In a statement through the hospital, the patient said “When I first woke up, I felt finally more normal with a level of confidence as well. Confidence, like, finally I’m okay now.”

The patient has chose to remain anonymous.

