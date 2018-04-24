Filed Under:laura wallen, Local TV, Wilde Lake High School

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Laura Wallen was named Wilde Lake 2017-2018 teacher of the year Tuesday.

Laura Wallen of Olney was four months pregnant when she disappeared. She was missing for more than a week before her body was found.

Wallen’s sister reported her missing on the evening of Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4. Wallen, who was a teacher at Wilde Lake High School, did not show up for the first day of school on Sept. 5.

Police say Tyler Tessier, who is believed to be the father of the child, drove Wallen to a secluded area in Damascus and shot her in the back of her head.

Police say Tessier was dating two women at the same time. Prosecutors believe that may have been the motivation for the crime.

Tessier was arrested and charged on Sept. 13, after police say he gave them several conflicting statements.

Tessier goes on trial in September.

