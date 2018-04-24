BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts added a new flavor to it’s menu…for one week only.

The company said it’s now offering the Lemon Glaze Doughnut in all participating locations from Monday, April 23 to Sunday, April 29.

The wait is over! You voted for Lemon Glaze, and we made it happen. Pick up one (or a dozen!) in participating shops while supplies last. (US/CAN) https://t.co/piDqNWbwGw pic.twitter.com/uSROrHUP5P — krispykreme (@krispykreme) April 23, 2018

The company said fans voted back in January to bring the lemon flavor to stores nationwide. It said it was a part of the brand’s #VoteForGlaze campaign, which attracted nearly two million votes.

“Experimenting with the many flavor profiles lemon presents to create an all-new lemon glaze was a fun, but serious culinary challenge,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “There has been so much anticipation and zest for the new Lemon Glaze Doughnut, we can’t wait to share the joy with our fans!”

The company has not said if they will bring the flavor back in the future if the test run goes well.

