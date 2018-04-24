Filed Under:Alwin Chen, Clarksburg High School, Montgomery County

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Montgomery County high school student has been sentenced to four months in prison Tuesday.

A Montgomery County judge sentenced Alwin Chen to three years, with all but four months suspended.

Chen pleaded guilty to bringing the loaded handgun to Clarksburg High School back on February 15, one day after the Parkland High School shooting.

He also received five years of probation. He must submit random urine tests and perform community service. He also isn’t allowed to have any weapons or go near Clarksburg High.

According to his journals, he had the weapon to protect himself and other students.

