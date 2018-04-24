BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Roadway deaths are on the rise in Maryland.

State officials reported a 7 percent jump in 2017 compared to 2016.

Maryland officials say this spike in fatalities is a call to action to reduce the deaths to zero.

In 2017, 557 people were killed on Maryland’s roadways.

“The frustrating part is, is that we actually know how to avoid these, drivers behavior,” Maryland Department of Transportation secretary Pete Rahn.

Common causes include not wearing a seat belt, impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving and not using a crosswalk.

“A motor vehicle death has some of the most extensive injuries medical examiners ever see. They are far worse than any of the homicides we ever see, the amount of destruction to the bodies is incredible,” said Maryland chief medical examiner, Dr. David Fowler.

This is the highest number of roadway deaths in nearly a decade. Another contributing factor is more drivers, but officials say their behavior is still to blame.

“Life is precious and, you know, the last thing I want to do is harm anyone in anyway or harm myself,” driver Mario Clark said.

“That’s scary you never know if it will happen to you,” driver Sheila Sheppard said.

In response, law enforcement has intensified their efforts, but it requires more than that.

“It’s only going to change when we involve every single driver to take a stand,”Rahn said.

It’s a public health crisis that impacts everyone.

“How many friends or family members are you willing to sacrifice to a traffic crash? I’d venture that nobody would say 557,” said Maryland Transportation Authority police chief, Col. Jerry Jones.

2018 is already trending 35 percent lower for roadway deaths compared to this time period last year.

Distractions on Maryland roadways also causes more than 28,000 injuries.

