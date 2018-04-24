BALTIMORE (WJZ) — National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday and state police barracks throughout Maryland will participate.

State police partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration to ask citizens to dispose of their unwanted prescription drugs. The event lasts from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Police say each barrack will act as a collection station as a way to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

According to police, non-medical prescription drugs are the second most commonly used drug in the country, preceded only by marijuana. They warn teenagers abusing prescription drugs use their family’s medicine cabinet as a source.

The last initiative was held in October 2017 and Maryland troopers say they collected over 2,500 pounds of drugs. They claim 912,305 pounds were collected nationwide.

You can find you local barrack here.

