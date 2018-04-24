BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County Police officer accused of assaulting his girlfriend has been suspended, the department announced Tuesday.

Steven Pascal was arrested earlier this month at Miami International Airport on a warrant issued in Maryland. Authorities said the 27-year-old’s girlfriend accused him of assaulting her and filed a warrant for assault and reckless endangerment with Anne Arundel County police while Pascal was on a trip to Mexico.

RELATED: 2 Maryland Police Officers Arrested In Miami

Prince George’s County Police said Pascal has been with the department for three years and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

Pascal has been suspended without pay.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook