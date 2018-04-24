NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (CBS) — Police are continuing to search for a teen mom and her “missing and endangered” son.

According to police, 15-year-old Shantel Van Voorhis left DARE Family services in Newburyport with her four-month-old son Jacob Van Voorhis around 2:25 a.m. on Monday.

There have been two possible sightings of them since, one in Swampscott on a train to Springfield and another at a gas station in Springfield.

“We’ve concerned for both of them, for both their safety and their health, if they are out there and they’re listening: return please, we are here to help. You’re not in trouble, we just want you to get back safely,” said Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray at a press briefing Tuesday.

Shantel may be with Jonathan Heredia and has ties to Holyoke and Springfield. Heredia may be driving a 1998 Honda CRV with Mass. registration 4ZN892. The SUV was seen in Newburyport on Monday.

Murray said at this point, no crime had been committed.

State Police called Jacob a “missing and endangered child” because “Shantel left without Jacob’s antibiotic for an ear infection, and he is on special soy formula. It is unknown if the child is in a baby seat and she left his diaper bag behind.”

Murray continued, “The mother basically just left with the baby without the proper essentials that you need to take care of a baby.”

Police are also pinging her phone every 15 minutes but it appears to be off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newburyport Police at 978-462-4411 or 911.