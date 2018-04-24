BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old man for a triple shooting in Cecil County. Authorities say one of the victims is the suspect’s brother.

Jalil Tyrese Miller has been charged in connection with a shooting near Fletchwood Community Park near Elkton on April 21, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say several people were in a heated argument over a pickup basketball game when multiple shots were fired near the park.

Three people were taken to an area hospital, authorities say.

Perry Glenn Lotts Jr., 24, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The others, an 18-year-old and 22-year-old, were treated and later released for non-life threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say they “developed information that the shooter was Jalil Tyrese Miller.”

The 22-year-old victim has been identified as Miller’s brother.

An arrest warrant has charged Miller with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Miller is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may see the suspect is urged to immediately contact law enforcement.

