By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Light rain moved into the region late Tuesday afternoon and will continue overnight — eventually tapering off to showers later Wednesday.

Sun should return on Thursday, followed by more showers on Friday.

A nice warmup is on top for Saturday, then a brief cooldown on Sunday. Sunny skies are expected most of the weekend, too!

Enjoy these last days of April as it will get warmer pretty soon.

