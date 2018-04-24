BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Light rain moved into the region late Tuesday afternoon and will continue overnight — eventually tapering off to showers later Wednesday.
Sun should return on Thursday, followed by more showers on Friday.
A nice warmup is on top for Saturday, then a brief cooldown on Sunday. Sunny skies are expected most of the weekend, too!
Enjoy these last days of April as it will get warmer pretty soon.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Comments
Bob TurkWhen skies turned cloudy, some little boys would catch frogs. Not Bob Turk. He caught the rain. According to his mother, Bob created a rain well...More from Bob Turk