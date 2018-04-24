Filed Under:Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — The former treasurer of a PTA group in Maryland’s largest school system has been sentenced to a nine-month jail term for stealing funds.

Montgomery County officials said Tuesday that Lisa Betts was also ordered to pay about $70,000 in restitution.

Betts reached a plea agreement last year with prosecutors following an investigation into the embezzlement of PTA funds. Betts was treasurer of the Montgomery County Council of PTAs, which represents more than 190 local parent-teacher associations.

Police launched an investigation in April after an internal audit found that money was improperly taken from the council’s checking account between July 2016 and March 2017.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch