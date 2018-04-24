ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — The former treasurer of a PTA group in Maryland’s largest school system has been sentenced to a nine-month jail term for stealing funds.

Montgomery County officials said Tuesday that Lisa Betts was also ordered to pay about $70,000 in restitution.

Betts reached a plea agreement last year with prosecutors following an investigation into the embezzlement of PTA funds. Betts was treasurer of the Montgomery County Council of PTAs, which represents more than 190 local parent-teacher associations.

Police launched an investigation in April after an internal audit found that money was improperly taken from the council’s checking account between July 2016 and March 2017.

