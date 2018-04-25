PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Another 16-year-old girl was charged as an adult in the carjacking of the pregnant teacher outside a Maryland elementary school.

Baltimore County Police said Celandra Lace Lacruze of the 4000 block of Starbrook Circle in Randallstown will be charged as an adult. She’s the last of four girls arrested in the carjacking of a teacher outside Villa Cresta Elementary School in Parkville.

Lacruze will be charged with carjacking, robbery, and theft of auto and is held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on no bail status.

The investigation unfolded late last week when police were called to Villa Cresta Elementary School in Parkville after a pregnant teacher claimed she was carjacked and attacked on school grounds by a group of teenage girls.

By the weekend, police arrested two of the suspects, including 16-year-old Tyana Holmes who was charged as an adult for the crime.

Authorities say their investigation revealed the carjacking at Villa Cresta Elementary was just the tip of the iceberg.

“These girls are responsible for additional incidents in Baltimore City, such as purse snatching, robberies, car jackings”

Police say in total that the group, which is all between the ages of 14 and 16, stole four cars — including the one used to commit the crime at Villa Cresta. That car is a Ford Fusion that was reported stolen from Gardenville Elementary School and then dumped off at Hope Academy in the city.

