BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools has named its Teacher of The Year.

LaQuisha Hall of Carver Vocational-Technical High School was given the honor at a surprise ceremony Wednesday morning.

Hall is an English language arts teacher.

Sonja Brookins Santelises presented the award this morning during a surprise visit to Mrs. Hall’s class.

“LaQuisha Hall’s passionate commitment to giving students a voice, to empowering them to believe in their right to make their voices heard, and to helping them develop the necessary skills to share their voices is evident in everything she does,” said Dr. Santelises. “We are honored to have Mrs. Hall as one of our teachers.”

Hall founded the Queendom T.E.A. (The Etiquette Academy) mentor program for young women in 2005 to help develop etiquette skills, life plans, and confidence.

“The title of ‘teacher’ fits Mrs. Hall very well,” said Carver Principal Shionta Somerville. “She embodies everything that every child in City Schools deserves in a teacher. She is knowledgeable about her content, personable, and warm. She not only feeds the mind, she feeds the spirit. When Mrs. Hall asks, ‘How are you today?’ it’s not just to be pleasant. She genuinely cares and everyone who comes in contact with her feels it. As a mother, I would have been honored to have her as a teacher for my sons. We are so lucky to have her as a member of the Carver Vocational-Technical High School family.”

Hall has taught at Carver since 2015. She previously taught at Rosemont Elementary/Middle School,

Forest Park High School, Booker T. Washington Middle School.

She has a bachelor’s from Elizabeth City State University, a master’s from Morgan State University and a creative writing certificate from the Winghill Writing School.

Hall will receive a cash award and classroom supplies and she will also throw the first pitch at City Schools’ Orioles Night on Thursday, May 10.

Mrs. Hall now advances to the 2018-19 Maryland State Teacher of the Year competition.

The winner of that competition will represent Maryland at the national level.

For more information about the Teacher of the Year award, Mrs. Hall, and the other finalists, click here.