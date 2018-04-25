By Kimberly Eiten
Filed Under:BWI Airport, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– With a record-breaking number of people expected to fly this summer, security is on high at Baltimore Washington International Airport. Layers of protection work together, including a team of trained dogs that search the terminal for explosives.

Dafi, a 4-year-old dog, is one member of the canine team.

She and TSA canine specialist Brandon Owens spend their working hours walking through BWI, searching for potentially deadly threats.

“When you see tons of crowds coming by, she’s constantly scenting through the air in order to find something. When she does, she tries to track it to the source,” Owens said.

She’s trained to sniff out explosives. Owens said, more than once, she has.

Dafi has uncovered threats by tracking the smell of bomb making ingredients. When she’s not smelling, she’s training to stay on guard.

“We try to advance the dog, to push them to their limits,” Owens said.

Just the sight of the canine team on patrol, he said, works to deter danger. It’s an important job, with a record-breaking number of Americans expected to travel by air this summer.

“Anything to add airport security, I’m all for,” passenger Susan Bruns said.

TSA says it trains 300 dogs a year to work at airports across the country.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch