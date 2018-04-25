BALTIMORE (WJZ)– With a record-breaking number of people expected to fly this summer, security is on high at Baltimore Washington International Airport. Layers of protection work together, including a team of trained dogs that search the terminal for explosives.

Dafi, a 4-year-old dog, is one member of the canine team.

She and TSA canine specialist Brandon Owens spend their working hours walking through BWI, searching for potentially deadly threats.

“When you see tons of crowds coming by, she’s constantly scenting through the air in order to find something. When she does, she tries to track it to the source,” Owens said.

She’s trained to sniff out explosives. Owens said, more than once, she has.

Dafi has uncovered threats by tracking the smell of bomb making ingredients. When she’s not smelling, she’s training to stay on guard.

“We try to advance the dog, to push them to their limits,” Owens said.

Just the sight of the canine team on patrol, he said, works to deter danger. It’s an important job, with a record-breaking number of Americans expected to travel by air this summer.

“Anything to add airport security, I’m all for,” passenger Susan Bruns said.

TSA says it trains 300 dogs a year to work at airports across the country.

