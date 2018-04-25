BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Grammy-award winning band Fleetwood Mac announced it’s new tour dates, including a visit to Baltimore and Washington D.C.

The North American Tour kicks off in October and will travel through over 50 cities. It will feature the newly announced line-up of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with new members Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m. local time.

The band will be at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore on March 24, 2019 and Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on March 5, 2019.

Fleetwood Mac was founded in 1967 by Peter Green and named after members Mick Fleetwood and John McVie. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

