BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hollywood legend George Lucas will be one of the six people given an honorary degree from Johns Hopkins this year.

Lucas, who is best known for bringing us the Star Wars and Indiana Jones movies series, will be joined by David H. Bernstein, Mellody Hobson, Douglas Miles, Solomon H. Snyder, and Bryan A. Stevenson, who will also give this year’s commencement speech.

“This year’s class of honorees exemplify the determination and imagination required to make a lasting impact, not only in their fields, but in our world,” university President Ronald J. Daniels said in a release. “Visionary leaders, thinkers, and creators, they have transformed ideas into action and inspired generations. I am delighted to recognize them with an honorary degree from Johns Hopkins, a community that celebrates such courage, creativity, and optimism.”

