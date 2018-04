BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The opening date has been announced for Giada De Laurentiis’ new restaurant at the Horseshoe Baltimore.

GDL Italian by Giada will host a private grand opening celebration on Wednesday, May 16, before opening to the public on Tuesday, May 22.

RELATED: Giada De Laurentiis Opening Restaurant At The Horseshoe Baltimore

Reservations are already being taken on OpenTable.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook