BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A high school coach and elementary school teacher’s aide has been charged with child sex abuse in Prince George’s County, police say.

Prince George’s County Police say 23-year-old Charles Wolford engaged in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student at Fairmont Heights High School. Detectives believe the sexual acts between Wolford and the girl occurred in the last week.

Authorities say none of the sexual acts happened on school grounds.

Wolford is a track coach at the Hyattsville high school and a teacher’s aide at Gladys N. Spellman Elementary School in Cheverly.

He has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense/person in position of authority. He is in currently being held at the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to please call our Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at http://www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

