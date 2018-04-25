BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are working to find the person who shot a man while he was in his car Tuesday night.

The murder investigation began just after 7:30 p.m., when officers were called about a wreck in the 15800 block of Millbrook Lane.

Responding officers found a disabled vehicle near Millbrook Lane and Sandy Spring Rd., and inside the vehicle, police found 18-year-old William Riley Jr., who had been shot multiple times.

Riley was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

After speaking with witnesses, police were able to determine that Riley was shot inside his vehicle. While trying to drive away from the scene, he struck a parked vehicle.

Police are still working to determine a motive in this shooting, but they say it does not appear to be random.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or its aftermath is asked to call police at (301) 498-0092. Any nearby homeowners with surveillance cameras are also being asked to check it and let police know if they captured any video of this incident.

