Filed Under:Volkswagen

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland has reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with Volkswagen AG and two of its affiliates for using devices in cars that violated the state’s environmental laws.

The $33.5 million settlement announced Wednesday includes a $29 million civil penalty. Under the arrangement, Volkswagen also agrees to introduce additional battery electric vehicles in the state.

The “defeat devices” installed in vehicles enabled them to pass emissions tests. But under actual driving conditions, vehicles with the devices installed emitted up to 40 times the allowable limit of nitrogen oxide.

Maryland Secretary of the Environment Ben Grumbles says the settlement is a “silver lining” of the Volkswagen scandal.

The state filed the lawsuit against Volkswagen in July 2016.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch