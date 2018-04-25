Filed Under:Arson, Arsonist, Cecil County, Conowingo, State Fire Marshal

CONOWINGO, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland authorities are investigating a possible serial arsonist in Cecil County.

According to Office of the State Fire Marshal, there are four fires that were deemed an arson in the Conowingo area of the county.

All the of fires are related even though one occurred in 2016 and others in 2018.

The fire marshal’s office is actively investigating the fires to determine if the same person or people are involved.

All of the fires occur late at night and originate on the exterior of the structures.

Some brush fires also started in the area, and authorities are trying to determine if they may also be related.

If anyone has information, call 410-836-4844

