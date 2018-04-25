BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 23-year-old woman.

Rebekah Stanger of the 3400-block of Carriage Hill Circle was last seen at her home Wednesday just before 4:30 p.m.

Stanger is described as 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a face mask, blue/green shirt with black and white markings and leggings.

Police say Stanger “does not have the ability to care for herself.”

Anyone who has information about Rebekah Stanger’s whereabouts is urged to call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

