Filed Under:Missing person

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 23-year-old woman.

Rebekah Stanger of the 3400-block of Carriage Hill Circle was last seen at her home Wednesday just before 4:30 p.m.

Stanger is described as 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a face mask, blue/green shirt with black and white markings and leggings.

Police say Stanger “does not have the ability to care for herself.”

Anyone who has information about Rebekah Stanger’s whereabouts is urged to call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch