BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have put infielder Tim Beckham on the 10-day disabled list with a left groin strain.

Beckham was removed from Monday night’s game against Cleveland for a pinch runner. Because the Orioles were rained out Tuesday, the move is retroactive to April 24.

Beckham has also been bothered by a sore Achilles tendon. On Tuesday, manager Buck Showalter said, “I’d be surprised if he’s not on the DL at some point; it’s just a matter of when.”

After being moved from shortstop to third base this season, Beckham has played well in the field but struggled at the plate. He’s batting .179 with one homer and four RBIs.

As a corresponding move, the Orioles added infielder Jace Peterson to the 25-man roster for Wednesday night’s game against Tampa Bay. Peterson was claimed off waivers from the Yankees on Tuesday.

