BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A young owl was rescued and taken to a wildlife center to be rehabilitated after it was found on a home’s deck in Harford County.

Animal control officers were called out to Goosecross Ct. last week after an owl was found on someone’s deck.

The owl was safely rescued, and taken to Phoenix Wildlife Center to be rehabbed.

More baby animals! Animal Control Officers were called to Goosecross Ct last week and found a young owl on a deck in the neighborhood. The Animal Control Officer was able to get it safely to Phoenix Wildlife Center, so it can be rehabbed! pic.twitter.com/gYp1ZoAJt5 — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) April 25, 2018

Earlier this week, a pot-bellied pig was found in Harford County, and authorities are trying to find its owner.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook