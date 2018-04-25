Filed Under:Local TV, owl

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A young owl was rescued and taken to a wildlife center to be rehabilitated after it was found on a home’s deck in Harford County.

Animal control officers were called out to Goosecross Ct. last week after an owl was found on someone’s deck.

The owl was safely rescued, and taken to Phoenix Wildlife Center to be rehabbed.

Earlier this week, a pot-bellied pig was found in Harford County, and authorities are trying to find its owner.

