BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a missing 91-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday morning.

Howard County police say Bernard Calvin Allen of Jessup, was last seen in the 5900 block of Harpers Farm Road in Columbia around 5 a.m.

Detectives say he is believed to be driving a red 2017 Chevy Sonic with Maryland license plates that read “88390HD.”

Officers believe he may have made it as far as Springfield, Virginia.

His family say he may be confused and is in need of medication.

Allen is said to be 5-foot-9 and weighs 205 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair with a mustache.

He reportedly was last wearing gray pants, a blue checkered shirt, brown sweater, blue baseball hat and glasses.

Anyone with info is asked to call 911.

