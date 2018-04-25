Filed Under:Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh., essence magazine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Essence Magazine names Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh to it’s list of “Woke 100 Women.” It says the women on the list are proven “change agents, shape-shifters, and power players” from across the nation.

“Being woke is to be focused, to be attentive, to recognize your purpose,” Pugh is quoted as saying in the magazine. “What matters is that we create a society that is more equal and more just.”

Other local women who made the list are Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Bladensburg, MD Mayor Takisha D. James, Edmonston, MD Mayor Tracy Farrish Gant, Colmar Manor, MD Mayor Sadara Barrow, and North Brentwood, MD Mayor Petrella Robinson.

“These women consistently leave their mark on the on their respective communities and industries,” the magazine writes.

On the cover of the magazine is Kerry Washington, a co-founder of the Time’s Up campaign.

The paper edition of the magazine will be on newsstands on April 27.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch