BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Essence Magazine names Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh to it’s list of “Woke 100 Women.” It says the women on the list are proven “change agents, shape-shifters, and power players” from across the nation.

“Being woke is to be focused, to be attentive, to recognize your purpose,” Pugh is quoted as saying in the magazine. “What matters is that we create a society that is more equal and more just.”

Other local women who made the list are Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Bladensburg, MD Mayor Takisha D. James, Edmonston, MD Mayor Tracy Farrish Gant, Colmar Manor, MD Mayor Sadara Barrow, and North Brentwood, MD Mayor Petrella Robinson.

“These women consistently leave their mark on the on their respective communities and industries,” the magazine writes.

On the cover of the magazine is Kerry Washington, a co-founder of the Time’s Up campaign.

The paper edition of the magazine will be on newsstands on April 27.

