BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you were in the market, you may be out of luck. According to our media partner The Baltimore Sun, Ray Lewis’ property is under contract for an undisclosed price and expected to close soon.

Located in Reisterstown, the home was put on the market for $1.89 million in March by listing agent Heidi Krauss.

It has four bedrooms and 7 1/2 baths, a pool, a basketball court, a gym and a theater room. In total, the estate covers 28-acres.

The former Ravens linebacker was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility for the Class of 2018.

