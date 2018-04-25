BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Children from all over the world come to Baltimore to be treated at the Kennedy Kriger Institute.

The institute specializes in treating disorders of the brain, spinal cord, and musculoskeletal system.

This weekend is “ROAR For Kids,” and families are coming from all over to participate.

Logan Soleas has Spina Bifida and plays for the Bennett Blazers, Kennedy Krieger’s Physically Challenged Sports Program.

Bennett provides year-round, weekly exercise and sports programs for children with predominately physical disabilities.

It’s one of many programs to benefit from the annual Kennedy Krieger ROAR For Kids event.

“We touch so many different people with the more than 24,000 children and families that we see each year,” says events specialist, Theresa Macheski. “They want to give back in some way, and this is a way they can give back.”

ROAR for Kids is Saturday, April 28, at Oregon Ridge Park. It’s a 5K run and walk and festival for all ages.

All proceeds from the event will help raise much needed funds for research and programs at Kennedy Krieger.

“Number one, it’s educational for them to see the kids in action, and understand how much they enjoy participating,” says Gerry Herman, the director of Bennett Blazers, “To see the community support us, that’s really good for the kids as well”

Support from ROAR helps purchase special equipment for athletes.

“Every week almost, we have someone who needs a new piece of equipment,” says Herman, “We have about 100 pieces of adaptive equipment, from racing wheelchairs, to sled hockey equipment, to bicycles, and having the ability to respond to their needs is critical to their success.”

For Logan, ROAR is an opportunity to show that there are all kinds of athletes.

“I am excited to see how people are seeing how kids with disabilities can play sports and how well they can play sports,” says Logan, “Before you start judging someone on their disability, like ‘You can’t do that, you can’t do this,’ just go and check out what they do in sports first.”

