News outlets report that the parents of Robert Ethan Saylor have recently agreed to settle a long-running lawsuit against the state, the deputies and a management company for $1.9 million.

Saylor died five years ago as the off-duty deputies struggled to remove him from a movie theater because he hadn’t purchased a ticket for a second viewing of a film. The deputies were moonlighting as security guards.

The death was ruled a homicide but the deputies weren’t charged.

