BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some rain overnight, and through this day will work perfectly to get us some “good ground” for Early Spring planting. And yes we are at that point where I am not too concerned about freezing temperatures, and/or frost, so we can get our gardens going. (Even with this Springs foul start). And once we clear skies out later tonight we are looking at a pretty good run of weather for the weeks end and weekend. Only one bump in that road which will be Friday mid-afternoon through mid-evening as a quick moving Low swings by with some clouds, and possible showers South and East. Even having said that I don’t really see a large issue for Friday night.

Just as we are not too concerned about a big freeze for the agriculture amateur and professional community, the same concern has left the nautical folks too. Boats need to be winterized for the cold months. In other words draining out any water from holding tanks, water tanks, and motors and replacing it with antifreeze. Now with the lack of 32 degree concerns the boats, motor and sail, are coming being de-winterized..coming back to normal too.

What is it they say about life? It is all a matter of degree. When seasons change it literally is.

MB!

